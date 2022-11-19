Murrysville Lions Club sponosrs free drug and alcohol test kits

Watch CBS News
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - A new program will help Murrysville parents keep their children safe and healthy.

The Lions Club has sponsored buying at-home drug test kits as well as two-minute alcohol tests.

They will be provided to parents in the community if they're concerned their child is drinking or using drugs.

They can be picked up at the Murrysville Police station during normal hours.

