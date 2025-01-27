120K customers asked to conserve water after cold snap impacts Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is asking its customers to reduce their water usage, saying a cold snap caused leaks and increased demand as customers tried to keep their pipes from freezing.

The authority is asking customers to reduce water usage at homes and businesses until the system can stabilize. Conservation is necessary in the Indiana Creek, McKeesport and Sweeney systems. A map on the authority's website shows where conservation is needed.

As the Pittsburgh area experienced some of the coldest air in a decade, the authority says there was an increase in demand because people were running water to keep lines from freezing.

At the same time, the authority says the cold weather caused its main lines to leak.

"We're looking and listening for leaks, but while we are working on this, we need our customers to help out by conserving and reporting any leaks known or suspected leak," said Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County resident manager Michael F. Kukura in a press release.

The authority is also requesting usage reductions for customers in consecutive systems in Monroeville, Plum, Parks, Gilpin, Duquesne, Pleasant Valley, Belle Vernon and Pennsylvania American in Connellsville and Uniontown.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, customers are asked to check for leaks and stop running their water to prevent frozen pipes.

The authority says it will call over 120,000 customers, letting them know to reduce their usage and report leaks.