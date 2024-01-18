Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County approves first rate increase since 2018

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Utility rates will soon be on the rise for people in Westmoreland and parts of Allegheny Counties.

According to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, this is the first rate increase since April 2018.

Customers in the affected areas can expect to see a $3.56 increase each month, adding up to just about $43 annually.

Those rate increases will begin in April.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County's board approved the increase on Wednesday.

They said the reason for the rate increases is due to inflation.

For those who pay for sewage, rates could be going up as well but that depends on the municipality and location - you can find that here. That decision has to do with rises in rates from Pennsylvania American Water.

Customers can learn more about the rate increase decision and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County's "Future Vision" on their website at this link.