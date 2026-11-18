An investigation into Munchausen syndrome by proxy in West Virginia led to charges against three adults after detectives said a child underwent an invasive surgical procedure that wasn't medically necessary.

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began in October after concerns were raised about discrepancies in a child's reported medical history as well as the overall well-being of the child and another living in a Morgantown home.

The sheriff's office said Emilee Guzman repeatedly gave false and misleading information to medical professionals about a child's medical conditions and nutritional needs, contributing to the child undergoing an invasive surgical procedure that wouldn't have been done otherwise.

The sheriff's office said detectives reviewed extensive medical records, interviewed medical professionals, executed search warrants and examined digital evidence, ultimately leading to a diagnosis of medical child abuse.

According to Cleveland Clinic, Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is now called factitious disorder imposed on another, is a mental health condition where someone lies about a person in their care needing medical attention. Someone with the disorder might physically hurt the person in their care to cause symptoms or change the results of diagnostic tests, the Cleveland Clinic said.

At the home, the sheriff's office said detectives uncovered evidence of ongoing neglect, "including hazardous and unsanitary living conditions and troubling treatment of the children within the household."

Emilee Guzman has been charged with child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Caitlin Jean Meredith and Milton Alexander Guzman Cisneros have been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of bodily injury.

Factitious disorder imposed on another isn't common, Cleveland Clinic said, but there aren't any reliable statistics on the number of people with the condition because many cases go undetected.