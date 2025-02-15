Multiple-vehicle crash in West Mifflin leads to road closure

A multiple-vehicle accident happened Saturday morning in West Mifflin.

According to the West Mifflin Borough, West Mifflin Police advised drivers in the area to avoid Lebanon School Road. Borough officials said that road is closed in the area between Phillip Murray Road and Route 837.

Borough officials said roads are icy and to use alternate routes.

Borough officials said EMS units were on scene clearing the accident.

No injuries have been reported and the condition of the drivers are unknown.

The road was reopened and the scene of the accident was cleared later in the morning according to the borough.