Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple-vehicle crash in West Mifflin leads to road closure

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A multiple-vehicle accident happened Saturday morning in West Mifflin. 

According to the West Mifflin Borough, West Mifflin Police advised drivers in the area to avoid Lebanon School Road. Borough officials said that road is closed in the area between Phillip Murray Road and Route 837. 

Borough officials said roads are icy and to use alternate routes. 

Borough officials said EMS units were on scene clearing the accident.

No injuries have been reported and the condition of the drivers are unknown.

The road was reopened and the scene of the accident was cleared later in the morning according to the borough.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.