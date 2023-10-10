Watch CBS News
Crime

Multiple teenagers in custody after Pittsburgh-area shooting

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Five teens are in custody after an early morning shooting in Ross Township.

Police say a fight broke out on Sixth Street just after midnight. They say the teens scattered when police arrived, and all were found and arrested by the responding officers.

Police say one of the teens was shot in the leg, but he's expected to be okay.

First published on October 10, 2023 / 6:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

