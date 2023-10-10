Multiple teenagers in custody after Pittsburgh-area shooting
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Five teens are in custody after an early morning shooting in Ross Township.
Police say a fight broke out on Sixth Street just after midnight. They say the teens scattered when police arrived, and all were found and arrested by the responding officers.
Police say one of the teens was shot in the leg, but he's expected to be okay.
