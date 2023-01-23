Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple people taken for questioning after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side

By Briana Smith, Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

4 people being questioned after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side.
4 people being questioned after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side. 01:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken in for questioning after police and SWAT officers were called out to Pittsburgh's South Side early Monday morning.

Police say four individuals have been taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning.

img-4484.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say officers spotted a man who is wanted for multiple crimes along Carey Way.

The man went into a home where a party was being hosted, believed to be the location for the filming of a music video.

When the man couldn't come out, SWAT officers were called.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are waiting to execute a search warrant on the home, believing that there are multiple weapons inside the residence.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 4:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.