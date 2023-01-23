Multiple people taken for questioning after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side

4 people being questioned after SWAT situation on Pittsburgh's South Side.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people were taken in for questioning after police and SWAT officers were called out to Pittsburgh's South Side early Monday morning.

Police say four individuals have been taken to Pittsburgh Police Headquarters for questioning.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say officers spotted a man who is wanted for multiple crimes along Carey Way.

The man went into a home where a party was being hosted, believed to be the location for the filming of a music video.

When the man couldn't come out, SWAT officers were called.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are waiting to execute a search warrant on the home, believing that there are multiple weapons inside the residence.

