Multiple people injured in a school bus crash in Butler County

On Thursday Morning a school bus crash happened in Butler County involving multiple people.

The driver of the bus was reportedly injured and there were 30-40 students on board.

The amount of injuries is currently unknown.

"Mars Area School District is aware of an accident involving one of our elementary school buses along Three Degree Road," Mars Area School District said in a statement. "District personnel are at the scene and working with first responders to assess the situation and evaluate those students who were on the bus at the time of the accident."

