Police: Multiple brush fires in South Hills may have been intentionally set

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Multiple brush fires within minutes of one another in the South Hills on Tuesday are believed to be intentionally set, Baldwin police said.

The department said it was dispatched to multiple fires beginning shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, responding to a total of six scenes.

Police said investigators are working on these cases because they may have been set on purpose. They're asking residents with surveillance cameras on Willett, Schuette, Brentwood, Streets Run and Delwar roads to check their footage between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Police said they're "confident" the suspect was in a vehicle based on the timing of the fires.

Anyone who has video is asked to call 412-882-9600 and select either extension 1701 or 1723 to talk to detectives.