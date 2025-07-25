Watch CBS News
At least 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills

Garrett Behanna
At least two people were transported from the scene following a multi-vehicle crash on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills on Friday morning.

Three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved in the incident, which was reported around 6:20 a.m.

The crash shut down Route 51 just after the Mon-Fayette Expressway up to Coal Valley Road. Drivers looking to avoid the crash scene should use Payne Hill Road as an alternate route.

Crews from Allegheny County's accident reconstruction unit were also called to the scene.

Officials said there was no timeline for when this part of Route 51 would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

