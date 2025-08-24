Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Route 22 in Washington County; 2 people hospitalized

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two people have been transported to Pittsburgh-area hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash that has shut down part of Route 22 in Washington County.

A Washington County 911 supervisor said the call came in around 6:15 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer and two vehicles on eastbound Route 22 at mile marker 1 in Hanover Township.

Two victims were transported from the scene. One was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian, while the other victim was transported by ground to Allegheny General Hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

Route 22 was reopened around 11 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

