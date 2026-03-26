A vape shop could open just 7 doors down from another. Mt. Lebanon residents are pushing back

Mt. Lebanon could soon be home to a new vape shop, which is leading the community to ask the question, "Do we need this?" The new location could be located on Washington Road, just a short distance from another vape shop.

The Mt. Lebanon Commissioners said they have received hundreds of complaints from residents expressing their concerns.

The possible vape shop would take over the former Bowes and Bone building, which is just seven doors down from another vape shop. The community says they're not happy and fear they could end up multiplying.

It's the impact on safety, property values, and community vibrance that people say vape shops threaten.

"They're growing like weeds. I don't think it's good for this particular community," said Jim Bentz, a building owner in Uptown, Mt. Lebanon.

"I'm up in the air with it. There's not a lot of them, but I think there's enough of them," said resident Al Greene.

These concerns follow a new trend being seen in many communities. A vape shop at every glance. This is something Mt. Lebanon residents say happened just down the street in Dormont, with an overwhelming number of vape shops.

"Long term, would I like to be sandwiched between three vape shops? No. Four? No. It then starts to have an impact on where I want my business to be around," said Lisa Krowinski, owner of Sapling and Sons.

"We cannot legally forbid vape shops under Pennsylvania law," the Mt. Lebanon Commissioners said. "What we can do through zoning is restrict where they can go and how close they can be to schools, parks, and churches."

However, this new vape shop would still be close to children, with schools close by.

"Two schools, within two blocks. We have kids that pour out during lunch time, after school, and up and down these streets," said Jim Bentz.

The commissioners say they are looking at the legal process to expedite a change in the zoning code and vape shops.

"I would love to see a limit on seeing vapes shop coming into the community," said Krowinski.

The business owners also say it's a friendly business environment. They recommend each other and drive business for one another. They say vape shops aren't necessarily a community partner.

"Vape shops seem to work very independently of others. They're not maybe involved in the fun things and activities that happen," said Krowinski.

The Mt. Lebanon Commissioners say if the landlord and vape shop finalize their lease, they will make sure they're up to building code before they occupy and open.