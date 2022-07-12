Mt. Lebanon school board member accused of sexually assaulting teen resigns

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - A Mt. Lebanon school board member resigned after he was arrested on a child sex charge in Florida.

In a statement posted to its website, the district said Freeman tendered his resignation Saturday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old girl said she was on vacation in the Davenport area with family and friends, including Freeman, when he sexually assaulted her on July 4.

Freeman initially denied the allegations, but investigators said he admitted to assaulting the victim, saying that "mistakes were made."

Freeman was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a second degree felony.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Freeman also stepped down in September after a 2014 protection from abuse order his wife filed against him started circulating. But Freeman planned to run for a full term before his resignation and when his name appeared on the ballot in November, he was elected and has served until the latest resignation, the Post-Gazette said.

The district said the board will announce plans for Freeman's replacement in the near future.