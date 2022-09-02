Watch CBS News
Mt. Lebanon Police welcome new K9 officer to the department

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mt. Lebanon Police have welcomed a new member to their force.

K9 Officer 'Bear' was named after Officer Jerod Withrow, who died of cancer last year.

'Bear' is the department's first bloodhound.

They say his tracking skills will benefit the area.

Mt. Lebanon is a densely populated area with school-aged children and several elderly residents have been reported missing over the last few years.

The K9 program is supported through public donations. 

