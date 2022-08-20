Move-ins begin on University of Pittsburgh campus this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the University of Pittsburgh begins welcoming students back to campus.

Oakland is a whole lot busier today as students begin moving into their dorms through Friday.

Drivers can expect heavy traffic in Oakland, especially on Forbes and Fifth avenues.

Several streets will also be closed, as well.

Parking for the public will be restricted at all university parking lots and garages.

Students were given assigned arrival dates by the university to ensure a quick and safe move-in experience.

As students return, masks are now required in indoor and public places on campus because the community transmission level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County is categorized as "high."

Pitt students with a recent confirmed or suspected exposure, regardless of vaccination status, do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask for 10 days indoors and get tested five days following exposure.

Pitt has paused its mandatory testing program for those who are not vaccinated.

The school is offering response testing for people exposed to COVID-19.