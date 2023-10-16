Pennsylvania State Police warn of possible mountain lion sighting in Lehigh County

Mountain lion sighting? Pennsylvania State Police warn residents in Lehigh County to be on lookout Mountain lion sighting? Pennsylvania State Police warn residents in Lehigh County to be on lookout 00:22

LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- A large feline -- possibly a mountain lion -- was sighted in Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police are warning residents in Lehigh County to keep be on the lookout.

The animal was spotted in the fields on Village Round in Lower Macungie Township behind Hanover Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a social media post from Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Branosky reminded people to avoid approaching the animal and instead, contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission or state police.

Are there actually mountain lions in Pa.?

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says on its website that it's unlikely but not impossible that there are mountain lions in the commonwealth. It cites the high number of roads and hunters and claims the animal would have trouble avoiding detection.

The wildlife conservation and management agency says it sometimes receives reports of mountain lion sightings, but its investigators have "determined the overwhelming number of sightings of mountain lions in our state are actually bobcats."

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, mountain lions have been in the state for the past 75 years but have been found to be exotic pets or show animals.

The commonwealth's last known wild mountain lion was killed in Berks County in 1874, the Game Commission's website says.