Mount Washington residents frustrated as large trucks, buses keep getting stuck on steep streets

Mt. Washington residents frustrated as large trucks, buses keep getting stuck on steep streets

Neighbors in Mount Washington say they're fed up again after large trucks and buses continue to get stuck on their steep streets. One couple says it's more than frustrating, and it's damaging their property.

KDKA-TV was at the intersection of Ulysses and Sycamore Street, where residents say buses and trucks frequently get stuck. Drivers attempting to turn have caused repeated damage to property in the area.

Photos from Monday show a Greyhound bus stuck on steep Sycamore Street, a road even cars struggle to navigate. But neighbors say this isn't a one-time occurrence.

Genevieve Jerome says this has been going on for three years.

"You don't know if they're going to run into your house some day or back into your house," Jerome said.

Her yard, a stop sign and a fire hydrant have all been hit multiple times.

She says it's not just frustrating, it's dangerous.

"I ran to the side of my house and sure enough it was the Greyhound cutting right through the yard, slowly backing up and grinding in my yard right now, and I'm like yelling and waving my arms," Jerome said.

Despite "No Truck" signs nearby, large vehicles continue to roll through, including another bus just yesterday.

Sean and Emily McCann, visiting Pittsburgh from Boston, witnessed the latest incident.

"There's a lot of different ways to get where you need to go, so I'm surprised they come through this neighborhood," said Sean McCann.

"Yeah, unless there was a detour, but yeah, I don't know it was rough," said Emily McCann

A Greyhound spokesperson responded to KDKA-TV in a statement, saying:

"We are aware some of our coaches have experienced difficulties navigating steep roads in the Mount Washington neighborhood, and we apologize for any disruption this has caused residents. To help prevent future issues, we are actively working with our technical support team to remove these streets from our GPS routing system and we are reinforcing guidance to our drivers to prevent future occurrences."

Jerome says she's worried for more than just her property.

"There's people and kids, it's a neighborhood, it's a residential neighborhood, so yeah, there's some safety risks," she said.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith told KDKA-TV that Pittsburgh police are aware of the issue and are working on a solution that includes enforcement and rerouting.

At this time, Jerome says she has not been reimbursed for the damage to her yard, but she's hopeful a fix is coming soon.