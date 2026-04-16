Motorcycle club members charged in thefts from Harley-Davidson dealerships in Pennsylvania

Three motorcycle club members are charged in connection with thefts from five Harley-Davidson dealerships in Pennsylvania.

Jermaine Holland, Jennifer M. Heist, and Craig Grinage are each charged with felony corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, robbery, and related offenses, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a news release on Thursday. Authorities said they are members of the Guerilla Motorcycle Club, a chapter of the Maryland-based Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club.

Officials said the three suspects stole five motorcycles from Harley-Davidson dealerships in Bucks, Dauphin, Lehigh, Monroe, and York counties between April 2, 2025, and July 20, 2025. The stolen motorcycles were valued at nearly $200,000.

"This brazen and violent group made a big mistake coming into the Commonwealth to commit crimes," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in the news release. "With our law enforcement partners in Maryland, we have built cases that will put a stop to this pattern of lawlessness."

In most cases, officials said that a member of the club made a small purchase inside the dealership while another member stole a motorcycle. At a dealership in Manchester Township, York County, a customer was allegedly robbed of their motorcycle at gunpoint by Holland.

Holland, Heist and Grinage are in custody in Maryland and will be arraigned on the charges in Pennsylvania at a later date, authorities said. It was not immediately clear when they will be extradited.

The news release added that authorities have charged other members of the motorcycle club with similar thefts in Maryland.