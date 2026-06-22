6-year-old boy dies in motocross crash in West Virginia, officials say

A 6-year-old boy died in a motocross crash in West Virginia over the weekend, officials say.

The boy died during practice runs at Mason Motocross in Mason County on Sunday morning, CBS affiliate WOWK reported. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the track in Point Pleasant.

Officials reportedly said a medical helicopter was called to the scene of the crash, but the child was not stable enough to be flown to the hospital, so instead he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The boy later died from his injuries at the hospital. He has not been identified as of Monday night.

The Mason Motocross races on Sunday were canceled after the crash, WOWK reported. They were scheduled to start at noon. According to a Facebook post from Mason Motocross, practice runs began around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In a separate Facebook post on Monday, Mason Motocross asked for prayers for the boy's family.

"Let's lift them up in prayer during this unimaginable time," the social media post said. "Our community. Our support. Our prayers."

No other information about the crash was released on Monday.