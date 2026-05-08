Mother's Day Weekend in Pittsburgh will see rain chances, clouds, and even some sunshine

Rain chances for the weekend have adjusted. The chance for rain overall is higher today through Sunday. There is now a chance for some thunderstorms on Saturday evening.

Mother's Day rain works its way through our area all day long.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

There are some pretty big changes when it comes to the timing of rain and even storms for the weekend. What was looking pretty easy, with Saturday morning rain and then Sunday afternoon to evening rain, has now become a little more complex.

Some of this started yesterday as we began to see Saturday morning's rain chance sneaking into Friday evening. That has continued today with fairly widespread rain expected to arrive as soon as around 6 p.m. for Pittsburgh.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - May 8, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Even ahead of the main round of rain, isolated showers will be around this morning, and scattered showers will roll through at times this afternoon. Overall rain totals should be less than a quarter of an inch before midnight.

Rain will continue overnight, with consistent rain wrapping up around 9 a.m. on Saturday. There will be more rain working its way through the area later Saturday evening, with the potential during this time for a storm or two. Sandwiched between the morning rain and the evening storms will be a really nice day, so make sure you get out and enjoy it.

Highs on Saturday may hit 70 degrees. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of just 68°. Noon temperatures should already be near 60°.

Sunday's rain chance is now low, with just a scattered rain chance.

Unlike what it looked like earlier this week, I can't rule out a passing shower over the course of the day.

Still, more than 80 percent of your Sunday will be dry. There will be plenty of time to take mom out and to enjoy a nice meal or a nice walk. Sunday highs should be in the mid-60s with morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies on Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

Forecast for Mother's Day KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for rain next week comes on Wednesday. Your rain chance next week for any other place is looking VERY low. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for highs on Monday and Tuesday, but we should be seeing 70s for highs late in the work week and next weekend.