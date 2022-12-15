Mother, son hospitalized after West Mifflin house fire

Mother, son taken to hospital after West Mifflin house fire

Mother, son taken to hospital after West Mifflin house fire

Mother, son taken to hospital after West Mifflin house fire

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A mother and son were taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in West Mifflin early Thursday morning, the police chief said.

The house on Eliza Street caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen pouring from the home.

The chief said the family's dog didn't survive.

Information on the extent of the victims' injuries wasn't immediately available.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause.