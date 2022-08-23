Watch CBS News
Mother of boy who shot, killed younger brother sentenced to 8 years probation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman whose son shot and killed his younger brother has been sentenced to 8 years of probation. 

Police say that in January, Sara Gerwig's 13-year-old son shot his 5-year-old brother inside the family's home in Penn Hills because he wouldn't listen to him.

Gerwig pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges.

Gerwig's partner, Thomas Wolfe, is facing his own charges.

