Here's where Pennsylvania ranks among most sinful states

Pennsylvania is among the most sinful states in America, according to a new report from WalletHub.

On Monday, WalletHub released its "Most Sinful States in America" list, with the Keystone State coming in at No. 15. Last year, Pennsylvania was the eighth-most sinful state, so it appears Pennsylvanians have toned down their vices, focusing on virtues instead. Pennsylvania was the ninth-most sinful state in 2024.

Most sinful states ranked

Nevada is the most sinful state, according to WalletHub. California, Louisiana, Florida and Texas rounded out the Top 5.

Least sinful states ranked

WalletHub says Wyoming is the least sinful state, with New Hampshire, Idaho, Vermont and Maine coming in at Nos. 49, 48, 47, and 46, respectively.

Wallethub's methodology

WalletHub said it determined its rankings by comparing the 50 states across seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred; jealousy; excesses and vices; greed; lust; vanity; and laziness. Those sins were compared across 54 "key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior," including hate groups per capita, thefts per capita, volunteer rate and beauty salons per capita.

All that data was then used to create the "vice index," which ranks the states based on the weighted averages across all the metrics.

Explaining Pennsylvania's results

Pennsylvania's "vice index" was 44.85. Here's how the state ranked according to the seven sinful behaviors: vanity (No. 5), lust (No. 10), jealousy (No. 18), anger and hatred (No. 25), laziness (No. 26), greed (No. 27), and excesses and vices (No. 43).