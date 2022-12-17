Watch CBS News
Local News

Mortgage rates fall for fifth straight week

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mortgage rates fall for fifth straight week
Mortgage rates fall for fifth straight week 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some encouraging news for home buyers: mortgage interest rates have dropped for the fifth straight week.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is now 6.31%.

That's down 0.2% from a week ago, but it's still more than double what mortgage rates were a year ago when they stood at 3.1%.

The Federal Reserve's unprecedented series of rate hikes has been targeted to tame soaring inflation.

Mortgage rates have been falling over the last few days, following data that inflation may have finally reached its peak.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.