Viral video shows police officers in Morgantown firing projectiles into WVU party crowds

Several videos have surfaced that appear to show police officers firing projectiles into party crowds near West Virginia University's campus in Morgantown.

The videos are believed to have been taken during St. Patrick's Day street parties which are typically held every year around the March holiday.

Viral video being shared on social media appears to show police officers firing projectiles into crowds of students at parties on campus at West Virginia University in Morgantown. Facebook

People attending the party say that officers were using some type of irritant like tear gas and that officers were also firing projectiles into the crowds.

It's unclear if some type of incident prompted the police response that resulted in the firing of projectiles.

A spokesperson from West Virginia University directed all inquiries about the incident to the Morgantown Police Department. KDKA has reached out to the department but hasn't heard back.