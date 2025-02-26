More families voice concerns after Pittsburgh Public Schools discuss closures

After months of discussion and final recommendations put forth by a consulting firm, leaders with Pittsburgh Public Schools finally put together a proposal for the future of the district and it includes several school closures. It comes as they look to find ways to save money and make better use of teachers and other educational resources. However, not everyone is on board.

As Deanna Dias took her daughter to school at Miller in the Hill District Wednesday morning, she couldn't help but think about the possibility of it shutting down.

"I'm just disappointed," Dias said.

The same goes for Ashlee Murray, as she drops off her son at Woolslair in Bloomfield.

"We have all of these city programs and projects going on with housing, and we can find funds for that, but we can't find funds for our kids," Murray said.

Families are frustrated after Pittsburgh Public Schools Board of Directors presented their feasibility report Tuesday night, that would completely transform the future of the district, by closing 14 schools including Miller, Woolslair, Arsenal, and Manchester, and reconfiguring the grade structures at 12 schools.

President Gene Walker said they wish they didn't have to do this.

"Our circumstances and the environment that we live in and the conditions that we have in our city have forced us into this mode," Walker said.

As a part of the proposal, three of the schools they want to close may be repurposed for other district programs being South Brook, South Hills, and Roosevelt.

Instead of starting new construction, they would like to explore alternative uses for existing facilities, and in doing so, open three new schools. They also said certain services can be provided within feeder schools.

However, families tell KDKA they fear these changes will create problems with overcrowding and transportation.

"It would be too much for our teachers. They're already overloaded as it is," Murray said.

Barbara Strothers has a granddaughter in kindergarten at Miller.

"Some of these kids walk to school, you know what I mean, because their parents, like, don't have a car or nothing or anything," Strothers said.

Not all directors are ready to move forward. Emma Yourd of District 6 has concerns that the proposal includes no budget, or details about how closed buildings will be used.

"I want to see some budget numbers here," Yourd said at the presentation. "Even if it's just a rough order of magnitude of what we're voting for."

As they process the news, families pray something will change.

"I hope it doesn't happen, no, I hope they keep the school open," Dias said.

The school board will now hold a vote open to public comment. They will need to hold public hearings for each of the closures which will happen in the next couple of months.