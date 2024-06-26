Moon Township files injunction against megachurch owners who bought old Baywood Resort property

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Moon Township has filed an injunction against the owners of a megachurch that recently purchased the old Baywood Resort property.

The church plans to celebrate with a weeklong event, but the township claims it's in violation of several ordinances, and some residents are also unhappy.

On the day of worship, a main event is planned at the Baywood property.

One of the pastors and founders of Revival Today Church posted on social media announcing that they have acquired a 34-acre property on Coraopolis Heights Road.

Residents have received flyers inviting them to a weeklong evangelic event that begins this Sunday. Some people in the area aren't happy. They said this will bring thousands of people to the area.

"The traffic on Coraopolis Road will not support an extra 200 to 500 cars, let alone what their event and their weekly traffic is going to begin," Moon Township resident Cora DeLoia.

"It's a two-lane highway and we can't even image brining that kind of traffic to that road," DeLoia said.

In celebration of acquiring the property, pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth said in a social media caption, "It's a miracle I've never heard of before. Enough space for a 12,000 seat church with 6,000 parking spaces ... Built by billionaires for billionaires, it already contains a fully furnished hotel, restaurant, salt water pool, and zoned already for events and religious meetings!"

"One of our big problems is first of all, they're putting up this massive structure and there's no permits," said DeLoia.

Moon Township filed an injunction against Moses Land LLC, which owns the estate, accusing them of violating ordinances and going against construction codes. The court documents also address the upcoming event and claim that the property is unpermitted, uninspected and not approved for human occupancy.

"Everybody else files permits and we all do what we need to do, but they are choosing not to follow the township ordinances," DeLoia said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Revival Today Church bit did not hear back by airtime.