Moon Area School District breaks ground on new athletic facilities

Ground has been broken on a new athletic facility and field house at the Moon Area School District's stadium.

The district said that a ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday to commence and celebrate the start of construction on renovations at the school campus in Moon Township.

Construction began in January on the project that will include renovations to the district's athletic facility, press box, field house, and tennis courts.

The district said that the 50,000 square foot facility will feature an indoor turf field, walking track, weight room, simulator room, locker room, trainer room, board room, and concessions stands.

The press box renovation plans call for a faculty development room, press area, announcer area, home and away coaches rooms, and filming platforms.

Renderings for the new Tiger Center that will be situated behind the endzone of the football field were released following the groundbreaking.

The Moon Area School District broke ground Tuesday on new athletics facilities.The project includes construction and renovations to the district's athletic facility, press box, field house, and tennis courts. Moon Area School District

"The athletic facility improvements at Moon Area School District represent a transformational investment in student growth, wellness, and opportunity," the district said. "These upgrades foster a culture of excellence, safety, inclusion, and opportunity, empowering MASD students to grow as athletes, musicians, leaders, and well-rounded individuals."

The project is expected to be completed in August 2027.