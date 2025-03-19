Man accused of taking explicit photos of a woman while inside Monroeville Giant Eagle

A man from Monroeville is facing charges after police say he was taking explicit photos of a woman while inside the Giant Eagle store located along Monroeville Boulevard.

29-year-old Brandon Bass is accused of trying to take upskirt photos of a woman while at the meat counter inside the store.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Monroeville Police, officers were called after someone caught a man, later identified as Bass, trying to take photos of the woman without her permission.

A witness says they watched the incident that took place inside the store and chased after Bass, who took off and nearly caused multiple crashes trying to leave the area.

Bass was stopped by police a short distance away and officers learned that Bass is a convicted sexual offender and was investigated for similar activity at the Target store in 2022.

Police say surveillance video from inside the Giant Eagle store showed Bass using his cell phone that was secured to his shoe to try and take the photos.

Bass is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident including attempted invasion of privacy and harassment, among other offenses.

Court documents reveal that Bass was arrested and arraigned on the charges and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the end of the month.