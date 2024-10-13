Man dies after being hit by car in Monroeville on Saturday night

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Monroeville on Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were notified of a crash in the 4000 block of William Penn Highway.

Once they arrived, they found a man who was in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The Allegheny County Police's homicide unit is investigating the crash.

They're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.