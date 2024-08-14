Shots fired at police during chase spurs SWAT standoff in Monongahela

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Shots fired at police during a chase involving a stolen vehicle spurred a SWAT standoff in Monongahela on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said it began when a stolen car drove away from local officers during a traffic stop in the morning. An unknown number of shots were fired at police, but no one was hit, troopers said.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle for a moment but it was found abandoned off Third and Chess Street. A man reportedly ran inside a home and SWAT was called.

Hours into the standoff, shortly before noon, police used a flashbang to try and draw the man out. Sources said he barricaded himself in a stranger's home, but he let the two people inside go.

SWAT started clearing the scene shortly before 2 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.