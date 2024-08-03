Allegheny County police investigate after man found with gunshot wound inside crashed vehicle

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after being both shot and in a car crash in Ohio Township on Friday evening.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 6:30 p.m. they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Ben Avon Heights Road near Gass Road.

Once they arrived, they found good samaritans performing CPR on a man who was in cardiac arrest.

Medics were able to take him to the hospital, but that's where he ultimately died, being pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m.

At the hospital, medical staff discovered he had been shot in the torso.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are now investigating the incident.

They're asking anyone with information or who may have heard a gunshot in the area of Ben Avon Heights Road between 6-6:20 p.m. on Friday evening.

