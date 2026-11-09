Video shows Monongahela police officer directing homophobic slur toward teenager

A Monongahela police officer was caught on video allegedly using a homophobic slur while confronting a teenager on a bike.

Despite the officer still being on the job, the police chief told KDKA-TV that the department is determining what discipline he will face.

The chief says the officer is very remorseful, but some community members want action, with one man calling for the officer to be placed on leave immediately.

"A police officer should be held to a higher standard, I think," resident Christopher Trail said. "Wow. I'm kind of flabbergasted right now, honestly."

The video shows a Monongahela police officer stopping his car and aggressively confronting a teenager on a bike, who doesn't say a word in the clip.

Laughter is heard, then the officer directs a homophobic slur toward the boy.

"I think there's enough evidence in there that maybe he should have been immediately put on leave. Everyone is now wondering what this guy is doing while he's still there during this period," Trail said.

KDKA-TV also spoke with the Monongahela City Police Department and questioned the chief about the encounter.

"We were concerned. This isn't typical concerns [sic] we'd had with this officer. So, when it did come to our attention, we were concerned," Chief Kevin Harris said.

Chief Harris said his officer was responding to a complaint about teens causing a disturbance near the aquatorium. He said the officer later came forward and reported what he had done.

"After multiple conversations with the juveniles throughout the evening, I think he was trying to instill some concern to the individuals that this is a serious issue, not something to take lightly," Chief Harris said. "He immediately understood that what he said was not of his character and was improper."

Chief Harris says the city and the Teamsters union are reviewing the matter, adding the department is committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of sexual orientation.

"We're making sure we address things with the officer, addressing things with the department as a whole, to make sure that everyone is aware of the concerns and working on that as a community and the police department together to move forward from it."

No specific disciplinary action has been announced as of Monday evening.