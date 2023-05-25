Monessen woman arrested in Washington, D.C. after threatening Allegheny Co. Common Pleas judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Monessen was arrested in Washington, D.C. after making alleged threats against a judge in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Precious Gantt called the judge's chambers on Tuesday and threatened to kill the judge and the staff because of what has been done to her family involving cases dating back to 2010.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Office were able to determine that Gantt was in the Washington, D.C. area and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Gantt was taken into custody by the D.C. Metro Police Department.

In addition to the charge related to the threats from Tuesday, Gantt also had active warrants in Westmoreland County, including one for a bomb threat made to the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

It's unclear when Gantt will be brought back to Western Pennsylvania to face the charges.