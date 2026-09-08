As mold moves students online, Monessen School District weighs back-to-classroom plans

The first day of school arrived in Monessen on Tuesday, but not every student was back in the classroom.

Mold problems at the middle-high school building delayed the start of the school year, and while the district's youngest students returned in person on Tuesday, middle and high school students started remotely.

On Tuesday night, the school board is expected to choose a contractor to start the remediation work and vote on an alternate building that could temporarily get middle and high school students back into a classroom.

"Right now, we are getting quotes, bids for companies that can do remediation, plumbing, renovations," Superintendent Robert Motte said. "So, it's pretty extensive, so we want to get a one-stop shop type of deal."

The board will also consider two possible temporary homes for grades 7-12.

"The civic center in Monessen, it's an old basketball court. We could probably put our kids there. But we have certain things we have to consider. The other place is Colonial School. It's through IU One, and that's really good, but it's kind of far. Those are the two places we're considering tonight."

However, there is still no timeline for when students can return to their own school. Motte says he doesn't want them learning from home any longer than necessary.

"We want them to get the best education they can, and we feel in person is much better than remote for Monessen," the superintendent said.