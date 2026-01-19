3 police officers, 2 suspects rescued from Monessen hillside following evening police chase

Three police officers and two suspects were rescued from a Monessen hillside after a police pursuit on Sunday evening.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the police pursuit ended in what was referred to as a large-scale rescue operations.

The incident started around 4 p.m. when officers were chasing a stolen vehicle out of Charleroi, which then turned into a foot pursuit that officials said ended over a hillside in the area of Pine Street high above Route 906.

Three police officers and two suspects were rescued from a Monessen hillside following an evening police chase in the area of Pine Street high above Rt. 906. Murrysville Medic One / Facebook

Murrysville Medic One posted on social media about the rescue efforts, saying that their rope rescue team was called along with other rope rescue teams from Westmoreland and Washington counties to help with pulling three police officers and two suspects from the 600 foot hillside.

Officials told KDKA that at least one suspect was taken to the hospital and that one police officer went to the hospital with an eye injury.