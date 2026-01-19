Watch CBS News
Local News

3 police officers, 2 suspects rescued from Monessen hillside following evening police chase

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Three police officers and two suspects were rescued from a Monessen hillside after a police pursuit on Sunday evening.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the police pursuit ended in what was referred to as a large-scale rescue operations.

The incident started around 4 p.m. when officers were chasing a stolen vehicle out of Charleroi, which then turned into a foot pursuit that officials said ended over a hillside in the area of Pine Street high above Route 906.

615747775-1716710403103346-7686152759727974488-n.jpg
Three police officers and two suspects were rescued from a Monessen hillside following an evening police chase in the area of Pine Street high above Rt. 906. Murrysville Medic One / Facebook

Murrysville Medic One posted on social media about the rescue efforts, saying that their rope rescue team was called along with other rope rescue teams from Westmoreland and Washington counties to help with pulling three police officers and two suspects from the 600 foot hillside.

Officials told KDKA that at least one suspect was taken to the hospital and that one police officer went to the hospital with an eye injury.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue