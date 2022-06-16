Monessen couple facing charges after 60 animals found 'living in horrendous conditions'

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Sixty. That's the number of animals humane agents removed from a home. Officials say it's a case of hoarding.

Charlotte Fiem said she was just trying to do the right thing, but animal advocates say she went about it the wrong way. This comes after humane agents and animal rescue organizations raided her Monessen home after receiving complaints from those living nearby of a potential animal hoarding situation.

Agents said that when they arrived, they found mostly cats living in horrendous conditions, with many of the animals suffering from serious medical maladies such as ringworm and upper respiratory illness. Meanwhile, other animals were suffering from suspected genetic defects from inbreeding.

Charlotte and Ryan Fiem face more than 150 criminal counts, including felonies for animal cruelty and neglect. Charlotte Fiem told KDKA-TV on Thursday that she tried to help and it got out of control.

"I did need help but the system let me down, and I'm grieving over the loss of the animals I've had for years," she said. "I never wanted to hurt anyone or anything."

Jen Johnson, whose rescue agency 9th Life Rescue Services helped in the rescue, told KDKA-TV she understands the Fiems' hearts may have been in the right place. But she added this all could have been handled well before it became such a problem.

"They're causing more damage than good because they are all breeding, they're inbreeding, they're all sick, and they're transferring from one to another," she said.

The Fiems are free awaiting their preliminary hearing. One of the five dozen animals did not survive, but Johnson said the others are doing better. It's going to cost thousands of dollars to nurse them back to health, she said.

