Pittsburgh Weather: Monday declared First Alert Day with thunderstorms possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Monday morning will start off dry and warm with temperatures in the low 60s.

Increasing clouds throughout the day will lead up to a cold front passing through in the evening with highs in the low 80s. Ahead of the cold front will be storm development. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has our areas north and west of Pittsburgh under a marginal risk (1 out of 5).

This could change as model data continuously updates.

The cold front will pass through Monday night into Tuesday dropping our temperatures significantly into the 40s by that following morning.

Skies clear Tuesday with highs returning to more seasonable conditions in the low 60s.

The rest of the week looks pretty decent with highs slightly below average in the 50s/60s with mainly dry conditions.

Marathon weekend next weekend will be dry on Saturday but looking soggy on Sunday.

