A Monaca, Pennsylvania, man has been indicted on federal charges, with investigators alleging he helped facilitate a scheme that fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in federal student aid funds using stolen identities.

Emmanuel Hilton, 29, was named as the sole defendant in a seven-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti announced on Friday.

According to the indictment, the scheme involved creating fraudulent accounts through the Department of Education's Free Application for Federal Student Aid system using the stolen personal information of U.S. citizens.

Beginning in late 2021, colleges and universities reported an unusually high number of student enrollment requests with suspicious patterns. A Department of Education analysis identified common usernames, matching password hashes and multiple accounts using the same physical addresses.

Investigators determined that the accounts were allegedly being used to enroll individuals at universities and community colleges without their knowledge. These individuals, referred to as "ghost students," did not actually attend classes in person or online.

The Department of Education would award grants or issue student loans in the individuals' names. After schools deducted tuition and fees, the remaining funds were refunded to bank accounts controlled by those facilitating the scheme.

The indictment alleges that between June 2023 and February 2026, Hilton acted as a money mule by opening multiple bank accounts to receive fraudulent federal student aid refunds in the names of identity theft victims.

Hilton allegedly received approximately $1,065,048.79 in federal student aid funds, shared the proceeds and electronically transferred stolen money to co-conspirators in Kenya.

Hilton faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of money laundering.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV, the conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of the greater of $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain, or both.

Each of the six money laundering charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of the greater of $250,000 or twice the amount of criminally derived property involved in the transaction, or both.