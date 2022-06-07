Watch CBS News
Mom's Morning Minute: Tips for cleaning your coffee maker

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When is the last time you've actually cleaned your coffee maker? Maybe it's time you do that, because the appliances can be a breeding ground for mold and yeast.

Baristas say you should first hand wash the pot with warm, soapy water.

Then, remove the coffee grounds and wash the basket. If the basket is made of metal, make sure you thoroughly dry it.

It's recommended to do a soft cleaning every 10 days, meaning using a cleaning fluid and running a water cycle through the machine.

This helps remove coffee oils and residues.

Finally, descale your coffee maker every two months -- meaning to run water through the machine three times to fully flush it out.

Doing these steps will ensure you can enjoy your favorite morning pick-me-up with peace of mind. 

