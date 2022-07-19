Mom's Morning Minute: Making sure your child is sleeping safely

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In today's Mom's Morning Minute, we're talking about safe sleep for infants and babies.

Just last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics updated its sleep recommendations, something that hasn't been done since 2016. And we wanted to dive in a little bit with a local doctor.

Dr. Evalina Krieger, with Allegheny Health Network, said one of the biggest recommendations is no curved sleeping, like in a rocker or swing. Doctors say a baby's head can lean to the side or forward and obstruct their airway since they don't have the muscle strength to move their head.

Weighted blankets are also a no-no. Infants in particular have a tough time regulating their body temperature. Dr. Krieger said weighted blankets and swaddles can lead to over-heating.

While swaddles are still okay, Dr. Krieger said to keep in mind the temperature in the house and use a swaddle that won't easily come apart.

And as soon as a baby is showing signs of being able to roll or close to it, remove the swaddle from the sleep routine.

Also, be sure to not use anything to prop the baby up in bed, like a wedge. Shared sleeping also is against the recommendations.

She also did mention that pacifiers seem to reduce the risk of SIDS. According to the AAP, approximately 3,500 infants die from sleep-related infant deaths annually in the U.S.

While it seems like a lot of "No's," it's all for the safety of the baby.