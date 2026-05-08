Pennsylvania mom wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off: "I just started to cry"

When 32-year-old Beth Dudley, a mom of two, walked into a convenience store in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, last month, she was stressed out about her flat tire.

Now, after winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket, not only is Dudley getting a new tire, but she's thinking about getting an entirely new car.

The Pennsylvania Lottery celebrated Dudley on Friday ahead of Mother's Day, presenting her with a commemorative $1 million check.

Luck didn't seem to be on Dudley's side when she visited the Crabtree Gas and Go on Roosevelt Way in April. But she said she decided to treat herself to a lottery ticket anyway.

"I thought, 'What's it going to hurt?'" Dudley said. "I play occasionally. Before I won, my brother said, 'You're going to get the tire changed and your whole world will turn around.'"

And turn around it did. Dudley scratched the ticket and learned that she had won $1 million.

"I thought, 'Am I seeing this right?' Then I just started to cry," said Dudley.

She said she was crying so much that when she called her mom, her mom thought something was wrong. She called her husband next, and she said he didn't quite believe her at first.

Now she plans on buying a new car and investing the rest of her winnings. One thing's for sure: she'll be celebrating Mother's Day this year with a little more money in the bank.

"It's great to see a hardworking mom who juggles so much have some luck come her way," Pennsylvania Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said.