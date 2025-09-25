Mom charged with throwing 1-year-old on ground outside Pittsburgh Municipal Court building

A mom is accused of throwing her 1-year-old girl to the ground and slapping the child's father outside the Pittsburgh Municipal Court building on Thursday, authorities say.

According to court paperwork, Allegheny County sheriff's deputies were called to the building on First Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The security guard processing visitors at the front entrance of the building told deputies that there was an argument and fight between Shataiya Troutman and the father of her child.

Investigators said the witness heard the victim tell Troutman that he couldn't take their 1-year-old daughter because he was at the court building for fingerprinting.

Troutman responded by throwing the girl to the ground and slapping the man before leaving, sheriff's deputies said.

Medics were called to evaluate the girl, and she was cleared with no apparent injuries. The man also didn't have any visible injuries.

Court paperwork says that after the incident, Troutman drove away. Her vehicle information was broadcast out, and she allegedly led multiple agencies on a chase that was ultimately terminated, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators went to a known address for Troutman, where her vehicle was found in the driveway. She was taken into custody.

ChildLine was also notified about "the possibility of additional abuse considering the egregious behavior and indifference displayed by the actor towards her daughter," sheriff's deputies wrote in the criminal complaint.

Troutma was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.