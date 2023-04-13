Business owner presents Sean Sluganski's family with model cars that honor fallen officer

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — More than two months after a shooting killed a McKeesport police officer and hurt another, the community continues to rally behind the family.

A local business owner presented the fallen officer's family with model cars on Wednesday, permanent memorials for them to display in his memory. A gift for Terri Sluganski to honor her son, fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski.

#EXCLUSIVE: “It just helps you see a little bit of good in a terrible time” - Chelsea Cancilla, fiancé of fallen @McKeesport_PD Officer Sean Sluganski@KDKA was in #McKeesport as local biz gifted Slug’s family w/ model cars. His fiancé also talked 1-on-1 for the 1st time. pic.twitter.com/wuy9z5gnXn — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 13, 2023

"Thank you, it's beautiful, I really appreciate this," Terri said. "Sorry that you had to make one for him, but I'm happy that you did."

Another for Chelsea Cancilla and her daughter, Haven, honoring their fiancé and father.

"He would have thought this was pretty cool," Cancilla said.

The cars memorialize Sean and the vehicle he once drove for the department. Sluganski died in the line of duty in early February. And soon after it happened, George Nuttall started planning Sean's car, something he's been doing for loved ones of fallen officers for more than two years at his shop, Nuttall Public Safety Equipment.

"Give them like a memorial that lasts a lifetime," Nuttall said.

He said it took him three to four hours to decal two of Sean's cars, which he also presented to the police chief and Officer Charles Thomas, who was hurt in the shooting that killed Sean.

"I'm just giving back, doing my part to help the community and the families of the officers, give them something to hopefully ease the pain a little bit," Nuttall said.

That pain is still very real for Cancilla.

"He died a hero, and he was a hero to all of us and to so many people," Cancilla said.

She wants people to know how much her fiancé cared about making a difference in the community.

"I know a lot of people when someone passes away, I've said this a lot, that people want to put them up on a pedestal and say that they were this amazing person, but Sean really was," Cancilla said.

She'll make sure their daughter knows all of this.

"I'm sure she'll be annoyed at how much we talk about him as the years go on," Cancilla said.

That is how their family will get by, sharing stories and remembering the good times as the community continues to support them.

"It just helps you see a little bit of good in a terrible time," Cancilla said.

The store is still selling t-shirts and decals to benefit the Sluganski family. So far, they have raised more than $7,000 just through $10 decal sales.