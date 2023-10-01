Mobile workshop transforms vehicles into puppets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Peculiar puppets popped up in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

People were able to stop by for a puppetmobile workshop to help paint and build slip-covers that turn cars into giant puppets.

Some of the designs included a snail, a rhino, a dragon, and a unicorn.

"It looks like it's about puppets, but it's really about people coming together and participating in a creative act and making something and doing something that you don't do in your everyday life that makes you feel really good," Cheryl Capezzuti, creative director of First Night Pittsburgh, said.

Those finished puppets will be used for the First Night Pittsburgh parade on Dec. 31, 2023.