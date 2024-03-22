Mitchell Trubisky's Pittsburgh-area home hits the market for $1.9 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mitchell Trubisky's home in Edgeworth has hit the market.

His home on Maple Lane in Allegheny County is for sale for $1.9 million. The 5,230-square-foot home, built in 1987, has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. The colonial house was purchased by Trubisky in 2022.

"Nestled privately at the end of Edgeworth, 515 Maple Lane awaits its next fortunate owners. This exquisite residence embodies the epitome of luxury living with its spacious layout, tasteful amenities, and serene surroundings," the listing from Sayward Lehman of Piatt Sotheby's International Realty said.

The single-family home has granite countertops, tile flooring, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, three fireplaces and a spacious kitchen.

Trubisky is selling the home after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. He signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills, returning to the team he signed with for the 2021 season. He signed with the Steelers the following season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft started two games for Pittsburgh last season, but the veteran was benched for Mason Rudolph.

Trubisky's home is not the only home owned by a former Steelers quarterback to hit the market. Kenny Pickett's Cranberry Township home is for sale for $2.7 million.

Pickett's home is listed at more than 8,700 square feet and comes fully furnished. The house has six bedrooms and six full bathrooms and sits on 0.42 acres in Butler County.