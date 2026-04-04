Fred Rogers Productions partners with production company to create exclusive YouTube channel

For the first time in the history of YouTube, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood will have its own dedicated channel.

Back in March, Little Dot Studios announced that they had partnered with Fred Rogers Productions to bring the beloved children's show to YouTube for the first time.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood continues to inspire viewers young and old across four generations," said Paul Siefken, President and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. "We're excited to partner with Little Dot Studios on this new YouTube Channel that will make the wonder, kindness, and human connection of the series more discoverable and accessible than ever."

As part of the new agreement, the U.S.-based Little Dot Studios team will work with Fred Rogers Productions to produce, launch, and manage a dedicated YouTube channel for the show.

The channel will include full-length episodes, digital-first content, and other multimedia assets.

"Built on the legacy of Fred Rogers, Fred Rogers Productions continues to set the standard for thoughtful, values-driven children's media," said Ben Arnold, Co-Managing Director of Little Dot Studios U.S. "As huge fans of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, we're honored to bring our digital distribution experience to this partnership, building an intentional, audience-first presence on YouTube where these iconic stories can reach the next generation."

Little Dot Studios, and its owner, All3Media, will also work with PBS Kids and Hidden Pigeon Company to adapt, modernize, and catalogue Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for this YouTube Channel.

A launch date for the channel has not been announced.