Free dental and hearing clinic returns to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

A trip to the doctor can mean thousands of dollars in bills for people who lack access or the finances to affordable healthcare. But this weekend, Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is bringing free dental and hearing services back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The clinic is designed for people who may otherwise struggle to access or afford care, with services provided at no cost. For returning patient Dale Labby, the clinic provides access to hearing care that can otherwise be difficult to find.

"It's very nice and hard to get services like this," Labby said.

Labby relies on the clinic for hearing aids, but he is far from alone. Last year, health care providers helped more than 2,000 people through the Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh dental and hearing clinic. It's the ninth year for the event turning the Convention Center into a place where cost is not a barrier.

"To come into a safe place where they get treated with dignity, compassion, respect, and hopefully we can alleviate some of their dental needs," said Dr. Richard Celko, Chief Dental Officer for UPMC Health Plan.

Services include dental exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and root canals, along with hearing evaluations and free hearing aids.

Mission of Mercy and the UPMC Vision Institute have also enhanced their collaboration to expand vision and healthcare offerings. Patients who present vision healthcare needs at the clinic will be referred to the Vision Institute staff on-site. Staff will register them for an appointment at the Vision Institute's Community Vision Day sister event, scheduled for Oct. 18, 2026, at the UPMC Mercy Pavilion.

Bob Millhoff, who received a tooth extraction, shared that even with insurance, it can be difficult to access affordable dental care.

"It's so expensive, but the real thing is it's a health issue. I'm diabetic and in my 60s, so if you let your teeth go, it'll kill you," said Millhoff. "You can go to a place and they start chalking stuff up, and next thing you know you're at $10,000 for teeth."

At the Mission of Mercy clinic, patients won't pay for the services they receive. Hundreds of volunteers, including dentists, nurses and technicians, are donating their time to provide care. Dr. Nancy Rosenthal is one of those volunteers who travels from the east side of the state every year to help her hometown.

"To give them confidence and move forward in their life. Maybe go on a positive job interview or personal relationships. We enable them to move on with their life and the most important thing is we do it respectfully," said Dr. Nancy Rosenthal.

The free clinic will be available again tomorrow at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Doors open at 6 a.m., with the clinic beginning at 7 a.m. It is recommend to arrive early, as the line gets long by the morning.