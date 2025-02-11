Watch CBS News
Search for missing 38-year-old Maria Kraus underway after vehicle found in North Versailles

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County police are searching for a missing Wall woman whose vehicle was found in North Versailles. 

County police posted a missing person flyer for 38-year-old Maria Kraus, who they say hasn't been seen since around 8:45 a.m. on Monday. 

Investigators said her vehicle was found Monday near the intersection of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard and Braddock Avenue in North Versailles. 

She's described as 5-foot-2, weighing approximately 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-473-1251.

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

