Search for missing 38-year-old Maria Kraus underway after vehicle found in North Versailles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County police are searching for a missing Wall woman whose vehicle was found in North Versailles.

County police posted a missing person flyer for 38-year-old Maria Kraus, who they say hasn't been seen since around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said her vehicle was found Monday near the intersection of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard and Braddock Avenue in North Versailles.

She's described as 5-foot-2, weighing approximately 215 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-473-1251.