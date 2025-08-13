Missing Pittsburgh man last seen in July found dead

A missing man from Pittsburgh who was last seen in July was found dead this week, authorities said.

In a post on social media, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said 77-year-old Pastor Rodriguez-Rivera Jr. was found dead. His body was found in the area of the East Busway on Aug. 8.

"There is nothing immediately suspicious at this time, but cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner," a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson told KDKA on Wednesday.

In an earlier social media post, Pittsburgh police said Rodriguez-Rivera was last seen on July 21 on Herron Avenue. Police also shared pictures of him walking from Herron to Melwood avenues on July 21 at 8:47 a.m.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the information and provided tips to detectives. A special thanks to Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group which was instrumental in the search for Pastor Rodriguez-Rivera Jr.," Pittsburgh police's social media post from Wednesday said.

No other information was released on Wednesday.